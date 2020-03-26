|
Age 99, of St Paul's East Side, died peacefully in his sleep on March 21, 2020. Born May 23, 1920, in New Canada Township the third of four boys to Fred and Hilda McShannock. Preceded in death by loving and devoted wife, Edith; daughter, Kathie Kelly; brothers, Don, George and Jim. A WWII veteran, he spent his working career at USPS and was a 90-year member of Hope Lutheran Church. Bob and Edith loved to travel, taking many road trips to California, Canada, and national parks, as well as international trips to Sweden, Norway, England and Scotland. Survived by son, John (Arlis) McShannock; son-in-law, Don Kelly; grandchildren, Andrea (Bobby) Dustin, Duncan McShannock, Eric (Andrea Pallavicini) Kelly, Alison (Ryan) Petersen, Emily (Nick) Urban; great-grandchildren, Bo, Brody and Brandon Dustin; Reese, Claire and Mia Petersen; Katelyn and Jessica Urban; Tegan Kelly. Private interment at Union Cemetery. Memorials to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020