Age 82, of Forest Lake, Minnesota Died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Bobby will be forever remembered for his unique sense of humor and his generous spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth and Helen (Olson) Hatch; siblings, Patricia Edwards, David Hatch. He is survived by his siblings, Jerry (Darlene) Hatch, Kitty Hurley, Susan (Kenneth) Kellogg, Richard (Cindy) Hatch; nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Milltown Cemetery, Milltown, Wisconsin. Memorials are preferred to AA or Al-anon.