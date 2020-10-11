Age 93 Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Caroline "Caddie"; and son Christopher. Survived by sister Eleanor Stephenson of San Diego; son Andrew of Bloomington; daughter Amy (David) Brimmer of Yardley, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grand children. He worked 25 years at 3M in public relations, then built Business Writers Unlimited as a freelancer. A gifted photographer and lover of nature, a volunteer with the Hazelden Foundation and the Gideons. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Virtual memorial to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to give generously to the charity or cause that is meaningful to you. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
