Robert I. WARD
Age 93 Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Caroline "Caddie"; and son Christopher. Survived by sister Eleanor Stephenson of San Diego; son Andrew of Bloomington; daughter Amy (David) Brimmer of Yardley, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grand children. He worked 25 years at 3M in public relations, then built Business Writers Unlimited as a freelancer. A gifted photographer and lover of nature, a volunteer with the Hazelden Foundation and the Gideons. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Virtual memorial to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to give generously to the charity or cause that is meaningful to you. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
