Age 84, of Buffalo Entered eternal rest June 17, 2020. Bob was born Aug. 31, 1935, to Nicholas and Leah (Wittkowski) Besky in St. Paul. Bob served four years in the Army. He married Roselyn "Rose Bud" Rudolph Nov. 29, 1958. They were blessed with three children. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rose; his three children: Deb (Del) VanSickle, of Buffalo; Bobby (Kim) Besky, of Hopkins; and Denise (Mark) Saunders, of Buffalo; brother Donald (Caroline) Besky, of St. Paul; sister-in-law Joanne (Tom) Timm, of Peoria, AZ; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service and a private family service at Fort Snelling will both be held at later dates. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com