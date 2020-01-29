Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Joseph
1154 Seminole Avenue
West Saint Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Joseph
1154 Seminole Avenue
West Saint Paul, MN
Age 102 Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lou and is survived by his son Dennis (Cathy), grandchildren, Robert (after his grandfather), Michael, Patrick and Molly Bray Yunek. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West Saint Paul. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Saint Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
