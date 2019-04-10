|
Age 87 Passed away April 7, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Thomas; and grandson, Kristopher. Survived by wife of 65 years, Aggie; children, Pat (Jeff) Dittrich, Mike (Jerrilyn), Linda (David) Green, Mary (Mark) Gartrell, Paul (Denise), Bill (Theresa), LeAnn (Leonard) Franco, and Cindy (Mark); 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grand children; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Bill; sister, Sharon (Randy) Raduenz; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, April 12 at THE CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Little Canada, MN. Visitation at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Pius Church MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019