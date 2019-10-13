Home

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Robert CONNOR
Robert J. CONNOR

Robert J. CONNOR Obituary
Age 74 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly while visiting in California. His wife Nanette "Nan" Connor; his sons, David T. (Kellie) and Mark R. Connor survive him along with two grandchildren, Liam & Caroline; and two siblings, John (Kelley) Connor and Jean Curtis. An evening visitation will be held 5-7 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St Paul; then again, 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday 10/15 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul where Mass will be said at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Disabled American Veterans or Military Order of the Purple Heart, or Church of St Pascal Baylon. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
