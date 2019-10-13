|
|
Age 74 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly while visiting in California. His wife Nanette "Nan" Connor; his sons, David T. (Kellie) and Mark R. Connor survive him along with two grandchildren, Liam & Caroline; and two siblings, John (Kelley) Connor and Jean Curtis. An evening visitation will be held 5-7 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St Paul; then again, 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday 10/15 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul where Mass will be said at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Disabled American Veterans or Military Order of the Purple Heart, or Church of St Pascal Baylon. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019