Age 64 Of Hugo Died accidentally, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bob is preceded in death by his dad, Eugene; stepdad, Barney; sister, Sue. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; mother, Gerri; brothers-in-law, Erv Youngs, Ken (Jen) Youngs; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bucky) Geib; nieces, Sofie Geib, Caterina (David) Johnson; nephew, Dustin (Amanda) Youngs; great nephew, Brody Youngs; aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.