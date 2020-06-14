Robert J. "Bob" CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64 Of Hugo Died accidentally, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bob is preceded in death by his dad, Eugene; stepdad, Barney; sister, Sue. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; mother, Gerri; brothers-in-law, Erv Youngs, Ken (Jen) Youngs; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bucky) Geib; nieces, Sofie Geib, Caterina (David) Johnson; nephew, Dustin (Amanda) Youngs; great nephew, Brody Youngs; aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved