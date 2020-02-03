|
|
Age 82, of Rosemount Passed away at Home on Feb. 1, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Wanda; step son, Ron; brother, Dick; sister, Carol "Judy"; brothers in law, Bob, and Ted; niece, Michelle. Survived by his wife, Lynda; step daughters, Bobby Jo, and Tina; sister, Joan; many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 12 noon at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020