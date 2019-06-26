Home

Age 90, of Richfield Passed away on June 23, 2019 Bob grew up in St. Paul where he graduated from Monroe High School and Macalester College. After serving his country in the Korean War, he married his wife of 62 years, Mary Jean Pederson. He loved and cared for his mother and his family while selling insurance, annuities and serving as a financial advisor throughout his career. He loved the outdoors and anything associated with it, including hockey, football, hiking, fishing, boating, golf and watching his grandsons' many sports events all the way through their college years. He was most generous with his time and gifts, supporting his church and volunteering for several organizations including the MN Zoo. He was a faithful Christian man and will be greatly missed! Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean; parents, Arthur and Amelia, and brother Raymond. Survived by children, Kathryn Vrieze (Carl), Bruce Florin (Helen) and Brian Florin; grandchildren, Tyler Vrieze (Katy), and Wade Vrieze (Gina); great-grandchildren, Carson, Piper and Jay Vrieze; niece and nephews. Funeral service Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 3901 – 1st Ave. S., Mpls. Visitation is 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Church. Interment Tuesday, July 2, at 10:15 AM at Ft. Snelling. Memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
