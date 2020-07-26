Age 80, Saint Paul The love, light and center of our universe left this party he called "life" way too soon on July 20, 2020. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, and the boundless love of family and friends who will miss him dearly. While we cannot honor his request to not feel sad or cry upon his departure, we will honor his legacy by following his lead - with a passion for life surpassed only by the tremendous love in his heart. We will miss him for the rest of our lives, but are forever grateful for the honor and privilege of being loved by him. Bob is survived by the one true love of his life, his sweetheart and bride of nearly 53 years, JoAnn; his daughters, Jenny and Chris, who were so lucky and blessed to have the best "girl dad" and "Bucko" there ever was; son-in-laws Marty Milan and Dana Nelson, whom he loved as his own; his sister, Patricia Gannaway - Patsy, who he loved so very, very much; nieces Sue Lorenz, Lynn Krueger and Lori Rodgers - all who gave him so much joy, laughs, and love; his Narragansett family and friends, especially lifelong bestie, Ruthie Fain; golf buddies whose friendship extended beyond the golf course; all of his daughters' friends who he thought of and loved like family; and the best and brightest stars shining in his world and the biggest source of happiness for him and JoAnn, their grandchildren: Jack Nelson, Kate Nelson, Leo Milan, Ali Milan and Ben Milan. He adored each one beyond measure, and their love for him is the greatest tribute to the greatest grandpa there ever was. We will miss you so much, but will think of you with laughter and love whenever we play a round of golf, take a shot of Fireball, work on a puzzle, body surf in the ocean, and most of all, love each other like there's no tomorrow. A private graveside service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. An Irish Wake to follow at a time and manner befitting one of the best humans ever. Wulff Funeral Home WulffFuneralHome.com