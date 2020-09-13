Age 94 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully Sept. 2, 2020 Robert is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Edward Sr. Heinen; son Robbie Heinen; son Michael McVeigh; sisters Margaret Heinen and Dolores Evenson; and brother Edward Heinen. Survived by the true love of his life — wife Norma; nieces Janice Heinen (Don Christensen), Sandra Heinen, Cherie Johnson, Jayne Heinen; and friends. Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII and a St. Paul firefighter for 41 years. Known for his love of golf, woodworking, travel, integrity and humor. A wonderful story teller – especially those related to the fire department and days lived and spent in the Rice Street area. Per his request no visitation or funeral will take place. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.