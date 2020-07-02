1/1
Robert J. KELLY
1953 - 2020
Age 66 Passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Maplewood, MN. Born November 15, 1953 in Englewood, CO. He was the son of the late John T. and Mary G. Kelly. Bob served in the United States Air Force and then attended Bucks County Community College. He later worked for over 25 years with Pennsylvania American Water Company in several capacities including plant management. Bob was an avid golf enthusiast having been a caddy rat at iconic Merion Golf Club. One of his all-time thrills was carrying a bag in the 1971 US Open held at Merion. He was a longtime member at Yardley Country Club and visited Ireland and Scotland to tee it up on several occasions. Some of his favorite tracks included Ballybunion, Lahinch, Old Head, and Waterville in Ireland and Royal Dornoch, Machrihanish, Turnberry, Troon, Cruden Bay, and St. Andrews in Scotland. Brother of the late John T. Kelly, Jr. he is survived by three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Larry and Celeste Kelly, Paul and Lisa Kelly all of Yardley, PA and Bill and Anna Kelly of Columbia, SC and two nephews Ian and John Kelly. A private graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA. Memorial donations can be given in Bob's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children to help kids be kids.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
