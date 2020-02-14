|
|
Age 86 Of St. Paul, formerly Duluth Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Survived by wife of 63 years, Cay; children, Jim (Effie), Paul (Huong), Carol (Dwight), Barb (Craig); grandchildren, Nina, Ryan, Ava, Erica, Reid, Alaina, Calli, Dane, Haidang, Katie, Tony; great-grand children, Casen, Leo, Siena; siblings, Joyce, Don and Judee. Bob's life centered on his family. Together, they enjoyed cabin life, fireworks, rock climbing, golf and bowling. An engineer at his core, he was a creator, builder and inventor. Over his fulfilling career at Sperry/Unisys, he obtained prestigious accomplishments including being part of the Gemini, Saturn 5, Apollo 5, and 8 space missions, as well as leader of the Apollo 11 lunar landing communication systems. Bob was pivotal in winning NASA contracts which brought significant jobs and technology to the Twin Cities area. A celebration of his life will be held at 4PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation begins at 3PM. There will be a reception from 5PM-6PM. Memorials preferred to the . 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2020