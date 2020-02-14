Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MALNATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. MALNATI


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. MALNATI Obituary
Age 86 Of St. Paul, formerly Duluth Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Survived by wife of 63 years, Cay; children, Jim (Effie), Paul (Huong), Carol (Dwight), Barb (Craig); grandchildren, Nina, Ryan, Ava, Erica, Reid, Alaina, Calli, Dane, Haidang, Katie, Tony; great-grand children, Casen, Leo, Siena; siblings, Joyce, Don and Judee. Bob's life centered on his family. Together, they enjoyed cabin life, fireworks, rock climbing, golf and bowling. An engineer at his core, he was a creator, builder and inventor. Over his fulfilling career at Sperry/Unisys, he obtained prestigious accomplishments including being part of the Gemini, Saturn 5, Apollo 5, and 8 space missions, as well as leader of the Apollo 11 lunar landing communication systems. Bob was pivotal in winning NASA contracts which brought significant jobs and technology to the Twin Cities area. A celebration of his life will be held at 4PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation begins at 3PM. There will be a reception from 5PM-6PM. Memorials preferred to the . 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -