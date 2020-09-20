Age 93, of Roseville Passed peacefully on September 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Leona; sisters, Joan Efram & Connie Miller; and son-in-law, Steve Quinlan. Survived by children, Debbie Quinlan & Rick (Jill) Martin; grandchildren, Bobby, Lisa & Steve and special grandchildren, Tony & Molly; siblings, John (Janet) Martin & Carole Thorstad; and special family pet, Cooper. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Thursday. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550