O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Robert J. "Bob" PRODGER


1931 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" PRODGER Obituary
Long time St. Paul Business Owner, Prodger House Movers Age 89, passed away on March 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Catherine Prodger; son, Tom Prodger; brother, Jim Prodger; granddaughter, Heather Sanborn; and son-in-law, Dale Johnson. Survived by wife of 69 years, Phyllis Prodger; daughters, Laurie Johnson and Linda (Kim) Sanborn; daughter-in-law, Lynne Prodger; brother-in-law, Dick Rybak of Seattle; grandchildren, Bridget (Jim) DeMarre, Rochelle (Jamie) Seppanen, Bob (Dani) Sanborn, Chris (Jaime) Prodger, Eric (Dawn) Prodger and Amanda (Karl) Gohde; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday, March 8, from 4-7 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. Funeral service on Monday, March 9, at 2 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Little Canada. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
