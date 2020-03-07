|
Long time St. Paul Business Owner, Prodger House Movers Age 89, passed away on March 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Catherine Prodger; son, Tom Prodger; brother, Jim Prodger; granddaughter, Heather Sanborn; and son-in-law, Dale Johnson. Survived by wife of 69 years, Phyllis Prodger; daughters, Laurie Johnson and Linda (Kim) Sanborn; daughter-in-law, Lynne Prodger; brother-in-law, Dick Rybak of Seattle; grandchildren, Bridget (Jim) DeMarre, Rochelle (Jamie) Seppanen, Bob (Dani) Sanborn, Chris (Jaime) Prodger, Eric (Dawn) Prodger and Amanda (Karl) Gohde; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday, March 8, from 4-7 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. Funeral service on Monday, March 9, at 2 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Little Canada. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020