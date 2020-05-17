Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Age 92, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth; son, Steve; two sisters and two brothers. Survived by children, Kathy Doyle, Bob Jr., Gary (Julie), Jim (Janelle), Joanne (Doug) Swalboski, Diane (Lisa) Erickson, and Barb (Ron) Vavrinek; daughter-in-law, Cindy; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchild-ren; and siblings, Marie, Delores, Geri, and Bill. Bob was a much loved and respected teacher of life, book inspiration, and mentor to many. He was not your average 92-year-old. He was very independent and self-sufficient, doing his own yardwork, gardening, and shoveling. He was even walking a couple miles a day until recently. His love, wisdom, teachings and generosity will never be forgotten. Thanks for all the memories, Dad! Services and burial at Evergreen Memorial Garden were private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550