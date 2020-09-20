Age 96, of Forest Lake, MN Died 14 September MGST, U.S. ARMY (Ret). Preceded in death by wife, Connie; grandson, Iver Meldahl; son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Melissa. Survived by sons, Steven, David (Myra), Thomas (Michele), Joseph (Mickey), James, Christopher (Ying); daughters, Nancy, Mary (Bonnie), Karen; 16 grand children; 19 great-grandchildren and the many students and staff at the Forest Lake Learning Center. Private interment. Celebration of life to be determined next year.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.