|
|
Age 92 - Of Roseville Passed away April 21, 2019 Born and raised in the Como area. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; and sisters, Catherine Sweet and Betty Buelow. Survived by children, John (Lisa), Patti, and Dan; grandchildren, JaNae (Steve) Lyon, Michelle, Christine, Kati, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Chandler Lyon, Dakota, Gavin, and Benjamin Chaney, and Aria; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, April 25 at THE CHURCH OF CORPUS CHRISTI, 2131 N. Fairview Ave., Roseville. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Corpus Christi Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019