Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF CORPUS CHRISTI
2131 N. Fairview Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF CORPUS CHRISTI
2131 N. Fairview Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STOIKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" STOIKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. "Bob" STOIKA Obituary
Age 92 - Of Roseville Passed away April 21, 2019 Born and raised in the Como area. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; and sisters, Catherine Sweet and Betty Buelow. Survived by children, John (Lisa), Patti, and Dan; grandchildren, JaNae (Steve) Lyon, Michelle, Christine, Kati, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Chandler Lyon, Dakota, Gavin, and Benjamin Chaney, and Aria; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, April 25 at THE CHURCH OF CORPUS CHRISTI, 2131 N. Fairview Ave., Roseville. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Corpus Christi Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now