Robert J. "Bob" ULRICH

Robert J. "Bob" ULRICH Obituary
Age 97 Of White Bear Lake Veteran of U.S. Navy, founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, longtime Little League Baseball Coach. Preceded in death by wife Irene, grandson Brent, son-in-law Vasil Bulavitsky. Survived by children Eileen, Thomas (Betz), Richard, Marilyn and Terrence (Claire); grandchildren Erik, Jessica, David, Mary, Rachael, Allison and Bridget; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, WBL with a visitation one hour before service at church. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to South Sudan Children's Fund. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-3172
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
