Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 78 of Mendota Heights, died on April 2, 2020 of natural causes. Bob was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Marie Venuta; brother, Joseph Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Perkins, Marie Mosberger and Joan Venuta. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Dorine; daughters, Melissa (Mike) Imse, Julie (Nick) Smith; grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Braden, Maddie, Sam & Luke; sister, Patricia Soutor; sister-in-law, Jane Venuta; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was a former employee of Armour and Company and the BNSF Railway. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin and watching Minnesota sports. Special thanks to the staffs at the Geneva Suites, United Hospital and the Church of the Assumption for their care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time. Memorials preferred to JDRF and Church of the Assumption in St. Paul. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020