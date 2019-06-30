Home

Robert J. WINSHIP Obituary
Age 92 Passed away and lifted up by Angels peacefully on June 21, 2019, three days after we sang happy birthday to him. Preceded in death by his first wife Karen, second wife Peggy, brother Jim and sister Jeanne Bray. Survived by his son Roger (Julie) and his daughter Christine Rogosheske (Paul), six grandchildren Alex, Anna, Emily, Charlie, Benjamin, Henry and eight great grandchildren. Bob had an immense respect and love for nature and was an acclaimed wildlife bronze sculptor. Memorial Service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN. 55113 on August 27 at 12:00 Noon, Private Family Interment to follow. Donations will be gratefully received by Audubon Minnesota at https://mn.audubon.org/, or by check to Audubon Minnesota 1 W Water St., Ste 200, St. Paul, Minnesota 55107.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
