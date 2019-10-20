Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Age 85, of Wyoming Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony. Survived by wife Pat Jambor; son, Robert "Bobby" Jambor; daughter, Tracy "Sis" (Dale) Lundeen; son, Brian Jambor; grandkids, Kevin and Kristi Lundeen and Lewis and Marty Jambor. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 4-6 at the funeral home prior to the service. In loving memory of Bob memorials may be made out to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
