|
|
Age 85, of Wyoming Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony. Survived by wife Pat Jambor; son, Robert "Bobby" Jambor; daughter, Tracy "Sis" (Dale) Lundeen; son, Brian Jambor; grandkids, Kevin and Kristi Lundeen and Lewis and Marty Jambor. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 4-6 at the funeral home prior to the service. In loving memory of Bob memorials may be made out to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019