Age 74 Died Tuesday December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family in Chandler, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Buckman, Elaine Buckman Horton and step-father Irv Horton. Bob is survived by his wife Vicki of 52 years, children Chad Buckman, Cari (Martin) Nolasea, four grandchildren and step-sister Linda Murphy. Born in St. Paul Minnesota on April 11, 1945. He attended Alexander Ramsey High School, graduating in 1963. He is a graduate from the University of Minnesota and served in the US Army reserves. Funeral services will be held January 6, 2020, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to a . Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020