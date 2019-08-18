|
|
Age 72 of Farmington, MN Passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2019. Preceded in death by son Shawn, and parents Vincent and Ruth Lee. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Patricia; daughter Tanya (Daniel) Jarosch, grandchildren Joseph and Amanda as well as many friends and family. Services at 10am Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at Ft. Snelling Memorial Chapel, visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019