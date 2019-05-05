Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCULLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James McCULLOUGH Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert James McCULLOUGH Jr. Obituary
Age 60 of St. Paul, MN, went to the Lord on April 16, 2019. Robert was born on May 11, 1958 in Mpls, MN to Robert James Sr. and Marjorie McCullough. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tom & Kevin and sister Pam McCullough. Survived by his step-daughter Corina Gonzales; step-sons Randy and Alex Gonzales; and grandsons Rogelio Wright and Jermaine Wright Jr. Memorial Service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul, MN on May 11, 2019 10 am-11:30am. Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.