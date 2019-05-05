|
Age 60 of St. Paul, MN, went to the Lord on April 16, 2019. Robert was born on May 11, 1958 in Mpls, MN to Robert James Sr. and Marjorie McCullough. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tom & Kevin and sister Pam McCullough. Survived by his step-daughter Corina Gonzales; step-sons Randy and Alex Gonzales; and grandsons Rogelio Wright and Jermaine Wright Jr. Memorial Service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul, MN on May 11, 2019 10 am-11:30am. Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019