St Frances Cabrini Church
1500 Franklin Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
1500 Franklin Ave. SE
Minneapolis, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
1500 Franklin Ave. SE
Minneapolis, MN
Robert James SWANSON Obituary
Age 79 of Lake Delton, WI Passed away on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Kathleen. Survived by loving wife, Cathie; daughter, Rachel (Tim) Nedbal; grandchildren, Connor and Victoria Nedbal; brothers, Tom (Judy) and Stevie; sisters, Gayle (Stephen) and Janet (Mark); many other relatives, and many friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:30am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1500 Franklin Ave. SE, Mpls. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
