Age 79 of Lake Delton, WI Passed away on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Kathleen. Survived by loving wife, Cathie; daughter, Rachel (Tim) Nedbal; grandchildren, Connor and Victoria Nedbal; brothers, Tom (Judy) and Stevie; sisters, Gayle (Stephen) and Janet (Mark); many other relatives, and many friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:30am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1500 Franklin Ave. SE, Mpls. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020