Beloved Husband, Dad, Brother Age 91, died July 7, 2020 Resident Mendota Heights. Preceded in death by sister Eileen (Bill) Glewwe, brother LeRoy. Survived by beloved wife Mavis of 67 years; children Gary, Mary (Tom) Doran; sister Rose Ksiazek, sister-in-law Frances; step granddaughter Ariel; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM, First Baptist Church of St. Paul, 499 Wacouta Street, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before at church. Family Interment with Honors, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred.