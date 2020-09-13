Born in rural depression-era Iowa (b.13:Sept. 1921 Walker, IA) died from natural causes after a long and active life (d.21:July St. Paul, MN). He is survived in death by his two sons Steven & Bruce Holloway, grandchildren Nathan & Adrian Tenney and Nathaniel Holloway. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, daughter Ann, sisters Ethel Ann & Ellen. He was stationed in the Pacific during WWII as a Second Lieutenant, leading in later years to professional & personal connections in both the Philippines & Japan. He earned a PhD from Stanford and taught at the U of MN School of Business nearly 40 yrs, where he developed courses & wrote textbooks for marketing, business & society, environment and international business. This allowed him, with his wife Lois, to travel throughout the world; the Philippines, Japan, Soviet Russia, Europe & the Middle East. Together they raised a family with deep connections to the wilderness and enjoyed a second home on the Vermilion River in northern MN. Bob was a devoted husband, caregiver, father & grandfather. He was a practical joker, and an avid reader. A kind and thoughtful man, he was looked up to and admired by many. Generous and quick-witted he told ghost stories, loved dogs and ate corn on the cob like a typewriter. His famous take-over of the Center Point, IA HS is remembered to this day. He will be missed by those many whose lives he touched. Interred at Lakewood Cemetery (lakewood cemetery.org
) with wife Lois. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church (www.plymouth.org
).