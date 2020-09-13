1/1
Robert John "Bob" HOLLOWAY
1921 - 2020
Born in rural depression-era Iowa (b.13:Sept. 1921 Walker, IA) died from natural causes after a long and active life (d.21:July St. Paul, MN). He is survived in death by his two sons Steven & Bruce Holloway, grandchildren Nathan & Adrian Tenney and Nathaniel Holloway. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, daughter Ann, sisters Ethel Ann & Ellen. He was stationed in the Pacific during WWII as a Second Lieutenant, leading in later years to professional & personal connections in both the Philippines & Japan. He earned a PhD from Stanford and taught at the U of MN School of Business nearly 40 yrs, where he developed courses & wrote textbooks for marketing, business & society, environment and international business. This allowed him, with his wife Lois, to travel throughout the world; the Philippines, Japan, Soviet Russia, Europe & the Middle East. Together they raised a family with deep connections to the wilderness and enjoyed a second home on the Vermilion River in northern MN. Bob was a devoted husband, caregiver, father & grandfather. He was a practical joker, and an avid reader. A kind and thoughtful man, he was looked up to and admired by many. Generous and quick-witted he told ghost stories, loved dogs and ate corn on the cob like a typewriter. His famous take-over of the Center Point, IA HS is remembered to this day. He will be missed by those many whose lives he touched. Interred at Lakewood Cemetery (lakewood cemetery.org) with wife Lois. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church (www.plymouth.org).




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
