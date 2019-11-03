|
Of Cottage Grove, MN. Passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 41. Preceded in death by his father John and grandparents Norman & Hilde. Survived by mother Judy Lewis, longtime companion Jennifer Sharkey (son Bryan), grandparents William & Sharon, along with aunts, uncles, cousins & many friends. A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Inver Grove Heights on Nov. 11th. Visitation from 4-5pm with service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial's are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019