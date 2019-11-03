Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John "Bobby" LEWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John "Bobby" LEWIS Obituary
Of Cottage Grove, MN. Passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 41. Preceded in death by his father John and grandparents Norman & Hilde. Survived by mother Judy Lewis, longtime companion Jennifer Sharkey (son Bryan), grandparents William & Sharon, along with aunts, uncles, cousins & many friends. A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Inver Grove Heights on Nov. 11th. Visitation from 4-5pm with service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial's are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -