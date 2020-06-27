On the day of June 16, 2020, Robert (Bob) Jon Minnihan of Rancho Mirage, CA died at the age of 83. Bob was born to Louis and Katherine Minnihan on Dec. 10, 1936 in Jefferson, IA. He received his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958 from Iowa State University. Bob enjoyed racquetball, skiing and sailing. He was affectionately known by his friends as "Captain Bob". He believed in being fair in all matters. Bob started Dynamic Systems Inc., a successful business in waste water treatment technology, where he served as CEO and President until his retirement in the year 2000. After retirement, Bob was an active member of Rotary International. His blue eyes, silver hair and warm smile touched everyone he met. Bob is preceded in death by his father, mother and son, Peter. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his son, Paul and mother, Katharine, his stepdaughter, Erin Johnson and his grandson, Conor Crissy. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Linda), sister Marcia, nieces Lisa (Chuck) and Julia and nephews Eric (Michelle) and Doug. Services are pending. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Books for Africa booksforafrica.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 27 to Jul. 5, 2020.