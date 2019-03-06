|
|
Rock of Our Family Age 81 of Stillwater, MN Robert passed away on March 5, 2019. He was a proud reservist of the United States Marine Corps. Robert was a structural and civil engineer of many projects throughout Minnesota. He treasured the many travels he was able to enjoy with his wife. Robert was well liked by everyone. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 58 ½ years, Barbara; children, Robert Joseph Jr. (Lisa), and Katherine (Eduardo) Rubio; grand-children, Connie, Belen Rubio, EJ Rubio, Bob III, Antonio Rubio, and Matthew; brother, Edward (Bernice); and many loving friends. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 409 N. 3rd St., Bayport, MN 55003. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019