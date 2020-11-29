Passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born November 7, 1945, the son of Claude and Bernice McGuire. Bob was raised in the lovely village of Green Isle, Minnesota and graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army and then made his home in St. Paul. Bob worked until April 2020 as a school bus driver, and he loved it. He also spent many years working part-time at Minnehaha Liquors in St. Paul. His passions included skiing, motorcycling, horseback riding, and watching AWA wrestling. Bob is survived by his brothers Terry McGuire of Oakdale and Mike (Kristi) McGuire of Mankato, and his special friend Jeanie Olson. He was especially close to his cousin Jack Graham and his wife Louann and their daughters Jenny and Karen Graham. He is also survived by a niece and nephew as well as other cousins and many friends. Bob will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in a private family ceremony. When the Corona virus grip on the world has passed a memorial gathering will be held. Mueller Memorial Funeral Home in St. Paul, MN is assisting the family.