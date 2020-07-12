Age 64 Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Friend - March 25. Survived by wife Ann, sons, Nick (Adrienne) and Sam (Rebekah), granddaughter Ella and many other family and friends. Bob will be remembered as a kind soul with a generous heart and a spirit for adventure. From coaching PeeWee hockey teams to coaching us about life in the face of illness he was, and will be, a source of strength and inspiration. An avid outdoorsman, he spent many fishing and hunting seasons on the water and in the field with those closest to him. We will cherish the positive impact he brought into our lives. May he forever Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pheasants Forever are appreciated. Celebration of Life for Bob Rudie Wednesday, July 22 - 2:00pm - 5:00pm History & Heritage Center - MN State Fairgrounds 1841 W. Dan Patch Ave, St Paul, MN.









