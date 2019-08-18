|
Age 82, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Beth; children, Barb Culbertson, Mark (Jill), Pat (Debbie), and Kelly (Jolynn); grandchildren, Jesse (Holly), Jamie, Jason, Kristin, Austin, Brittany (Jake), Alyssa, and Tyler; great-grand children, Nole, Bella, Jon, and Maverick; and brother, George (Judy); and sister-in-law, Pat Kamrath. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching John Wayne movies. Gathering of Family and Friends 1-3 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. A light meal will be provided after the gathering. Private family interment at Fort Snelling, Monday. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019