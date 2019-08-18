Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Robert "Bob" KAMRATH

Robert "Bob" KAMRATH Obituary
Age 82, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Beth; children, Barb Culbertson, Mark (Jill), Pat (Debbie), and Kelly (Jolynn); grandchildren, Jesse (Holly), Jamie, Jason, Kristin, Austin, Brittany (Jake), Alyssa, and Tyler; great-grand children, Nole, Bella, Jon, and Maverick; and brother, George (Judy); and sister-in-law, Pat Kamrath. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching John Wayne movies. Gathering of Family and Friends 1-3 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. A light meal will be provided after the gathering. Private family interment at Fort Snelling, Monday. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
