Born October 5, 1940 in Pittsburg, PA, and died May 15th, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Bob received degrees from BU in Business, MIT in Computing, and attended United Theological Seminary. He was a pioneer in computing, and a most recently a Chaplain at the Anoka Regional Treatment Center for nearly 15 years, where he encouraged them to install a labyrinth. He had a listening heart, and a spiritual orientation. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Moriarty; sisters, Virginia (Ed Brooks), and Alice Jenicke; and his niece, Dorothy Jenicke. Memorial Service to be held Friday May 24th at 1pm at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple St, Mahtomedi MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019