|
|
Age 67, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Bob passed away at his home in Glendale, Arizona, with family and loved ones at his side. He was an inspiration and a guiding light for all who met him. Born on January 2, 1952 to Lenore and Kenneth Nimlos in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bob was the second of 5 children. A graduate of Frank B. Kellogg High School in 1970, Bob attended the University of Minnesota for his undergraduate and medical school studies. After medical school, Bob and Ann, his loving wife of 43 years, moved to Phoenix, Arizona for surgical residency. Bob had a distinguished career in emergency medicine for 35 years, caring for thousands of patients in Phoenix-area hospitals. During his career, he coordinated and taught basic trauma life support for paramedics, served as Arizona Chapter President of the American College of Emergency Physicians (1992-1993), and was the director of two hospital emergency departments. A lifelong learner and lover of music, Bob excelled at the saxophone, piano, and many other instruments and loved sharing that talent as a volunteer at schools and nursing homes. He played in several bands, most recently with beloved friends in Four to Go and the WOW Band at First United Methodist Church of Glendale. Bob also mentored young men for years as a BSA Scoutmaster. Preceded in death by his parents, Bob is missed by Ann and their children, Julia Brookman (Stephen), Kari Ehm (Jared) and James (Perrin) and his infant grandchildren, Andrew Brookman and Ada Nimlos, all of Phoenix. Bob is also missed by his brothers, John, Tom and Jim Nimlos; his sister, Nancy Welo; many nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives, friends and colleagues; and his beloved dog, Cha-Cha. A celebration of life service will be held for Bob Nimlos on Saturday September 28th at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 7102 N. 58th Dr., Glendale, AZ 85301, with a reception to follow. Donations to the church in his honor are welcome.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019