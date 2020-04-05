Home

Robert "Bob" KOTEK

Robert "Bob" KOTEK Obituary
Age 77 of Chisago City, MN Passed away on April 2, 2020. Bob is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Cordelia "Cookie"; sons, Dan (Raquel), Alan (Charline); grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Bryce, Jaime, Shelby and Devon; brother Garland (Kaye); nieces and nephews. Graveside Service with immediate family will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Memorials to Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
