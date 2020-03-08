|
Age 71, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation being held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Mueller Memorial White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, and also an hour prior at the church. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant Forever, or Delta Water Fowl.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020