Age 60, of Cottage Grove Passed peacefully and surrounded by family on July 03, 2020. Robert was born in Duluth to Raymond and Roberta Kuehn on May 23, 1960. He Graduated high school in 1978 from Duluth East. He married the love of his life Christina Kuehn (Taylor) on January 25,1992 in Saint Paul at St. Stanislaus. Robert is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Roberta, Uncles Bill, George, Howard, and Roy, and Aunt Marjorie. Robert is survived by his loving wife Christina, his three children Brianna, Adam, and Patrick, sisters Leslie (Chuck) Meyer, Marilyn (Jason) Bernard, and Christine Kuehn, two grandchildren Rosemary and Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials preferred to be given to Christina Kuehn and family. The family of Robert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Allina hospice team, and Crescent Tide Cremation services.









