May 20, 1941 – May 11, 2020 Age 78, of Coon Rapids Preceded in death by wife, Carole. Survived by children, Brian (Angela Steenberg) Balthazor, Brenda (Charlie) Kratsch; step-children, Brian Dvorak, Scot (Cathy) Dvorak; grand children, Ian & Sean, Amanda, Kyla, Torianne, Josie; great-grandchildren, Ben, Cayde & Kendall; first wife and life long friend, Susie Drane. Memorial Service Spring 2021. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.