Robert L. BALTHAZOR
May 20, 1941 – May 11, 2020 Age 78, of Coon Rapids Preceded in death by wife, Carole. Survived by children, Brian (Angela Steenberg) Balthazor, Brenda (Charlie) Kratsch; step-children, Brian Dvorak, Scot (Cathy) Dvorak; grand children, Ian & Sean, Amanda, Kyla, Torianne, Josie; great-grandchildren, Ben, Cayde & Kendall; first wife and life long friend, Susie Drane. Memorial Service Spring 2021. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
