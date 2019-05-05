Home

Shelley Funeral Chapels - Onamia Chapel
100 North Pine Street
Onamia, MN 56359
(320) 532-3218
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Onamia Vets Clubs
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Onamia Vets Club
Onamia, MN
Robert L. "Bob" BENNER


Robert L. "Bob" BENNER Obituary
Age 84 of Onamia, MN Passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in Onamia, MN. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Onamia Vets Club in Onamia, MN with Rev. Joe Boeringa officiating. Friends may gather at the Onamia Vets Clubs on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-3 P.M. Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrange-ments are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN. 320-532-3218 shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
