Age 84 of Onamia, MN Passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in Onamia, MN. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Onamia Vets Club in Onamia, MN with Rev. Joe Boeringa officiating. Friends may gather at the Onamia Vets Clubs on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-3 P.M. Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrange-ments are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN. 320-532-3218 shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019