|
|
Bob passed away surrounded by family on May 9, 2019. Bob is preceded in death by Patricia Woodbeck (mother), Paul Woodbeck (stepfather), Richard Breault (father), and William "Bill" Breault (brother). He is survived by Tina Zaffke (daughter); Brent Breault (brother); Beverly Breault, Brenda Breault, Kelly Anderson, and Gena Anderson-Holmen (sisters); Jessica, Tara, Marina Breault and Jade Johnson (nieces); EJ Johnson (nephew); and Tony Munoz (friend); plus many more family and friends whose lives he touched. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31st at the American Legion 1129 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106 from 4:00pm - 9:00pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019