Rev. Dr. Robert L. GRAHAM
1932 - 2020
He would always sing "I'll Fly Away" and on August 25, 2020 he did just that, peacefully, at the age of 88. Born March 20, 1932. Loving husband to Lillie P. for 64 years. Super-dad to Ray (Diedre), Rivette, Ramona (Jeffery), Minister Robbie E.G. Williams, & James Lewis. Grandfather extraodinaire to CC (Rickie), Lilliebeth, Marques, (De'Velle), Robert, Christian, Marisha and Tallese. Great-grandfather to Robby, Imani, Tamar and Josie. Sr. King of the St. Paul Winter Carnival 2000. Pastor of Peace Tabernacle A/G Church for 48 years. No flowers, no service. Would not want to bother anyone during COVI (as he called it!) Best known for loving the Lord with all his heart!




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 3, 2020.
