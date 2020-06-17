Passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2020 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick & Catherine Hendel; step-mother Marguerite; sisters, Bonita Bresnahan, Yvonne Belle & Judy Ulm. Survived by wife, Kathleen; sons, Brian (Julia), Jeffrey, Rob (Jen); 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grand children; nieces & nephews and pal, Missy. Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.