O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Robert L. "Bob" JOHNSON Sr.

Robert L. "Bob" JOHNSON Sr. Obituary
Of Woodbury Beloved husband, father and grandfather Passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. We will cherish all of the memories and carry him with us always. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Avis; and brother, Creighton. Survived by wife, Carol; children, Robert (Linda) Jr., and Sherrie (Brad); grandchildren, Kaylie, Nick, Kendall and Teegan; step-grand children, Leah and Kyle (Bailey); step-great grandchild, Jaxson; and many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at O'Halloran & Murphy (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301), from 4-7PM with a reception to follow. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Saint Paul Police K-9 Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
