|
|
Of Woodbury Beloved husband, father and grandfather Passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. We will cherish all of the memories and carry him with us always. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Avis; and brother, Creighton. Survived by wife, Carol; children, Robert (Linda) Jr., and Sherrie (Brad); grandchildren, Kaylie, Nick, Kendall and Teegan; step-grand children, Leah and Kyle (Bailey); step-great grandchild, Jaxson; and many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at O'Halloran & Murphy (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301), from 4-7PM with a reception to follow. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Saint Paul Police K-9 Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020