Passed away September 27, 2020 at the age of 71. He was preceded by his parents, Lowell (Scotty) and Margaret Kees and survived by sisters Vicki (David) Gosse, Karen (Gary) Pierce; nieces and nephews Tom Gosse, Ginny (Garrett) Hughes, Melissa (Leon) Farrar, Greg (Kelsey) Pierce, Brian (Jason Resendez); great nieces and nephews Cole Hughes, Evan Hughes, Alice Farrar, Jack Farrar, Maggie Pierce, Zoe Pierce. Bob was a big fan of the Twins and the Vikings. He kept his sisters well-informed of local high school athletic seasons. Other interests included, well, just about everything. A voracious reader, he amazed most people with his extraordinary memory. A private service will be held to celebrate his life. Donations in his memory to Alzheimer's research would be appreciated.