|
|
Age 93 of Edina Formerly of Richfield Survived by children Deborah (Robert Molstad) Kraus, Timothy (Kathy), Paul, David (Leslyn), Erik; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grand children; stepchildren, Doug (Jan) Bohn, Marilyn (Dr. Fred) Wilson, Kari (Robert) Griggs; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, February 20 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Private interment Fort Snelling. Visitation one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020