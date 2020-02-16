Home

Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
1926 - 2020
Age 93 of Edina Formerly of Richfield Survived by children Deborah (Robert Molstad) Kraus, Timothy (Kathy), Paul, David (Leslyn), Erik; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grand children; stepchildren, Doug (Jan) Bohn, Marilyn (Dr. Fred) Wilson, Kari (Robert) Griggs; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, February 20 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Private interment Fort Snelling. Visitation one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
