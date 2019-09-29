|
Age 75, of Longville Died peacefully at home on September 20, 2019. Born on June 23, 1944, in St. Paul to Lawrence and Kathryn (McGinn) Madsen. Bob was a graduate of South St. Paul high school and the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Honeywell after 30 years of service. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cherrie (nee Nelson) daughters, Ann (Jason) Madsen-Straight of Brooklyn, NY and Sarah (Aaron) Holz of Lincoln, NE; one sister, Margaret (Bob) Hirschey of Cushing; four grandchildren, Parker and Helena Straight, Sophia and Addison Holz. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Greta Holz; and brother, Tom Madsen. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer of 2020. Burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Croix Hospice, Brainerd, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019