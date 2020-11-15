1/2
Robert L. MARRIER
Age 85, of Cottage Grove Born in St. Paul, MN and died peacefully in Woodbury, MN on November 11, 2020 after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian; and sister, Betty Geis. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen (Faust); children, Mary Helen (Mike) Pallin, Margaret (Joe) Rudich, Thomas (Michele), and Betty Lou (Kevin) McMaster; and eleven grandchildren. Bob was an electrician and also taught classes at St. Paul College. He was a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy for 32 years and it is very fitting for him to die on Veterans Day. Funeral Service 2 PM with visitation beginning at 1 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1000 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Memorials are preferred to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
